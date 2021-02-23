After the flying dosa, Muthu’s Rajinikanth style dosa goes viral

There are those who consider it an art not only to prepare food but also to serve it. Ice cream dosas and chocolate-filled dosas have recently gone viral, even to the point of flying dosas. Now, a dosa food stall in Mumbai is grabbing eyeballs with its ‘Rajinikanth-style’ dosa, and the video is going crazy viral. The clip titled ‘Mumbai’s Famous Rajnikant Style Dosa! (sic)’ was shared on Facebook by a page called Street Food Recipes.

Muthu, the owner of Muthu Dosha Corner, bakes and serves dosha in Rajinikanth style. Muthu, a big fan of Rajinikanth, was trying to copy Rajinikanth’s dynamism while preparing dosa. The video was released by a Facebook group called Street Food Recipes. The video has already received over one and a half million likes and one and a half million shares.