Mama’s sweet special gift; Shopaholic son pranked on his birthday

Birthdays become special when someone is there to remember and wish you. In that case, moms are always the best to make their children happy and remembered. They make good food, plan surprises and gifts memorable presents to make their kids’ birthdays joyful. Here’s the story of a mom who pranked on her shopaholic son on his birthday.

Kane Evans of UK was so excited about his birthday. As he is one such person who loves buying things from online stores, he was in great expectation that he would receive some gifts ordered online. Knowing this, his mother, Nina Evans Williams decided to present him with the thing he likes the most.

Guess what it is? It was a wonderful hyper-realistic cake that looked exactly like an Amazon box. Funny right?

It took two days for Nina to prepare the cardboard-like cake. She served it on a concrete slab. She said the baking process took an entire day, another day for icing and the intricate detailing. Plan worked really well. Kane was so excited to see the ‘well packed’ Amazon box. But when he took a closer look, he was left surprised.

Nina is a professional cake designer who owns a bakery called ‘Nina’s Cake Cabin’. Her Amazon cake was made of chocolate, complete with a barcode, Amazon label, and delivery instructions.

“He actually thought it was a package delivered for him! He gets deliveries quite often, almost weekly – and he’s known for that especially during lockdown – so I thought that would be fantastic,” said Nina.

The pictures shared on Instagram went viral and impressed thousands of netizens.