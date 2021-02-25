Muscat: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has explained that a single-dose of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is safe and effective. The phase 3 trials for the vaccine, which include about 40,000 participants, are ongoing. But a preliminary analysis of 39,321 participants demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 66.9 percent.

However, Oman has booked the company’s 2 lakh dose vaccine. Oman Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al-Saidi made the announcement on Thursday. Al-Saidi said at a press conference that the vaccines would be distributed to the private sector once the government received the required vaccine. The vaccine has been shown to be effective in preventing new strains of the coronavirus. He added that the world was experiencing a shortage of vaccines and that Oman was one of the first 30 countries in the world to receive the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is moving to vaccinate 60 percent of the population.