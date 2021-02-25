Star wars tightening; Bengali film actress Payel Sarkar joins BJP

Star wars are tightening everywhere ahead of polls. West Bengal as the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress and its arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy roping in film stars ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

The latest news from West Bengal is that Kolkata’s Tollywood actress Payel Sarkar joined BJP. Her entry into the party was in the presence of the party’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.

Actor Yash Dasgupta has also joined the saffron brigade earlier in the presence of senior BJP leaders like party’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

Many local Bengali film and television industry representatives like June Malliah, Sayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick and cricketer Manoj Tiwari had joined the Trinamool Congress in a rally at Sahaganj. Chief Minister Mamata Baneerjee was heading the rally.