Landlord cuts water supply over rent payment; woman hangs herself to death

A 48-year-old woman died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by her landlord for not paying house rent. The tragic incident was reported from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the landlord.

The deceased, identified as P Umamageshwari, lived in a house owned by T Nagalakshmi of Nagamalai Pudukottai area in Madurai. Umamageshwariwas not able to pay the house rent for the last two months. Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi would often pick up arguments with her over rent payment. Umamageshwari had asked him for some more extension of time but the landlord kept on quarreling.

Later, Nagalakshmi again picked up an argument with Umamageshwari. He allegedly disconnected the water supply to the house and threatened Umamageshwari to leave the house. Following this, Umamageshwari ended her life by hanging herself in the house.

Umamageshwari’s husband, identified as V Pandi (58), has filed complaint against Nagalakshmi. It was on the basis of his complaint that police have booked Nagalakshmi for abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe is in progress.