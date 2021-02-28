Belgian government warns against the use of free fabric face masks. Know more

The nations of the world were in fear of the spread of Covid. The Covid vaccine, developed locally in India, has been found to be effective against the virus. But now a new report from the Belgian government is coming out. Belgium is a country that has promised to provide free cloth masks to protect people from Covid. But there is a warning that using a freely distributed cloth mask can be dangerous.

According to a confidential report by Cinzano at the Belgian Institute for Public Health, 15 million cloth masks distributed by the Belgian government are toxic. The mask was found to contain small amounts of silver and a chemical compound. Further studies on the subject are underway.