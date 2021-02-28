Hockey: India beat Germany

In hockey, the Indian men’s’ team had defeated Germany. The Indian team defeated Germany by 6-1 in their first game of European Tour. The Indian team has returned to international matches after an one year gap.

For India, midfielder Nilakanta Sharma scored the first goal in the 13th minute. Germany leveled the score with forward player Constantin Staib found the back of the net for the hosts in the 14th minute. Indian midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad scoring two consecutive goals in 27th and 28th minute. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay took the scoreline to 4-1 in the 41st minute while Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored to make it 6-1 for the visitors.

The next match between the two teams will be played on March 2. India will then travel to Antwerp, Belgium where they will take on Great Britain on March 6 and 8 before wrapping up the 17-day tour.