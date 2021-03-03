Russia and the United States face to face… Read more!!!

Washington: The US is preparing for sanctions against Russia. The U.S. is preparing to impose sanctions on Russia in protest of the actions of Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader and a key critic of President Vladimir Putin. Russia is thought to be behind the shooting. The move comes in the wake of that and the jail term now imposed on him.

In addition, Russia’s attack on U.S. democracy will be considered in the sanctions case. It will also be US President Joe Biden’s first sanctions against Russia. The U.S. will make the final decision after consulting with the European Union on how to impose sanctions. Former President Donald Trump was on friendly terms with Putin. Trump has often rejected calls for sanctions.

But the European Union has approved sanctions against four senior Russian officials. UN human rights experts on Monday morning called for an international inquiry into Navalny’s release from prison.