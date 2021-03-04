Boxam International Boxing Tournament: Indian women boxers Pooja Rani, Jasmine enter semi finals

Indian women boxers Pooja Rani and Jasmine has entered the semi finals of 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

Asian champion Pooja Rani defeated Assunta Canfora of Italy in the 75 kilogram category. Pooja Rani is a three-time Asian medallist and also a 2014 Asian Games bronze-winner.

Debutant Jasmine has defeated Andrea Medina of USA in the 57 kilogram category by 5-0 to enter the semi finals. Earlier M.C. Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) had entered the semi finals. Meanwhile, two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) bowed out after a quarter-final loss.

Also Read: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram enter quarter finals

8 Indian male boxers – Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) along with Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Sanjeet (91kg)- enter the ring on Thursday.