Assembly Polls: BJP announces the list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of candidates contesting in the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. The list was declared by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. BJP has declared the names of 70 candidates.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, the constituencies that they represent currently.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the list of candidates who will contest for the party in Assam’s upcoming assembly elections. The list includes 11 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 4 Scheduled Caste candidates while 11 sitting MLAs have not been named in the forthcoming polls.

BJP has given 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). There are 126 seats in the assembly. The assembly poll in Assam will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 the results will be declared on May 2.