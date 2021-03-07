Telangana govt gives holiday for women employees on Women’s Day

In connection with Women’s Day, a holiday has been declared in Telangana for women in government service. The announcement was made on Sunday. GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the women of the state. Chief Minister Rao said that women have a big role to play in the development and they compete with men and excel in all fields.

“Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honor women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti,” she said. “It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world, the Governor said. She further said, “Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in true spirit of the International Women’s Day-2021 theme- “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”