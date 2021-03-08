Hockey: India beat Great Britain

In hockey, the Indian men’s team had defeated Great Britain by 3-2 in the fourth and final match of the Europe tour at Antwerp, Belgium. For India, striker Mandeep Singh scored two goals. Harmanpreet Singh score one goal for India. This was India’s fourth and final match of the Europe tour.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s previous match with Great Britain ended in a 1-1 draw. The Indian team also played out a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game. The world number four, India crushed Germany 6-1 in the first match of the tour.