Hockey: India beat Great Britain

In hockey, the Indian men’s team had defeated Great Britain by 3-2 in the fourth and final match of the Europe tour at Antwerp, Belgium. For India, striker Mandeep Singh scored two goals. Harmanpreet Singh score one goal for India.┬áThis was India’s fourth and final match of the Europe tour.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s previous match with Great Britain ended in a 1-1 draw. The Indian team also played out a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game. The world number four, India crushed Germany 6-1 in the first match of the tour.