Country lifts ban on entry of foreign nationals

A country has lifted the ban imposed on foreign nationals. Israel has announced this new decision. The new decision was announced by Population and Immigration Authority in Israel. As per the new decision, foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Israel under the approval of a special permit committee following a request in advance.

Israel has banned the entry of foreign nationals on March last year. The restriction has been eased gradually from July last year. But later in December last year, Israel completely banned entry of foreign nationals. This January, Israel closed Ben Gurion International Airport for most inbound and outbound flights to avoid the spread of the new strains of the virus.