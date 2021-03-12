Gulf country eases Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has eased the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Bahrain has announced this decision. Bahrain government has eased the coronavirus restrictions imposed on restaurants and cafes, schools, mosques and indoor activities. The new rules will come to effect from Sunday.

From Sunday, restaurants and cafes can restore their internal service by exercising a cap of 30 people at a time. From Sunday, indoor activities at gyms and swimming pools will be allowed.

From Sunday onwards, students will be allowed to take in-person classes at private and public schools, institutions for higher educations, public and private universities, kindergartens licensed by the Ministry of Education, rehabilitation centres affiliated with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, nurseries, private training centres and institutes licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.