Gulf country exempts home delivery of food from night curfew

A gulf country has exempted home delivery of food and some other sectors from night curfew. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee has decided to exempt home delivery services and shops located in oil stations selling and repairing tyres from night curfew.

The decision will be effective across all governorates of the country. Oman has imposed night curfew between 8PM and 5AM till March 20.

“Home delivery of food and restaurant orders are among the activities excluded from the decision to close commercial activities in all governorates of the Sultanate, which is effective between 8 PM to 5 AM, ending on Saturday morning, 20th March 2021”, said a statement issued by the Committee.