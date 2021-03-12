Try these 5 DIY face masks to get glowing skin

Have you ever worried about acne, oily skin, wrinkles, fine lines, or any other problem on your face? Do they bother you? If so, here are some tips to help you solve those problems easily. Here we are introducing 5 DIY Face Masks that can be made using natural products. These face packs can cure acne, oily skin, and dull skin. Face masks should be included in your skincare routine to ensure glowing skin.

Remember these following 5 face packs not only to brighten the skin but also to make the face beautiful by adding natural beauty and radiance to the skin …

1. Add 4 drops of tea tree oil in aloe vera gel and apply it to the face to get rid of acne-causing bacteria and other skin problems.

2. Add two tablespoons of yogurt and a teaspoon of turmeric, mix well and apply on the face to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Mix two teaspoons of tomato juice with 1 tablespoon of coconut milk and apply it on the face and leave it on overnight to enhance the radiance of the face.

4. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 2 tbsp of Multani Mitti and apply it on the face to remove dead skin cells.

5. Add a teaspoon of honey to a little turmeric paste and apply it to the face to remove unwanted oil from the face and keep the cells soft.