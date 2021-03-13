4 orange face masks for getting glowing skin. Try this

Everyone knows that orange has so many benefits to our body. Orange, a storehouse of antioxidants, is one of the natural ways to enhance the beauty of your skin. Oranges contain beta carotene, folic acid, phosphates, iodine, iron, phytonutrients, and flavonoids that help to nourish the skin. Whether it is orange or its peels, its properties are said to have a special ability to rejuvenate the skin. This is because oranges are high in citric acid and vitamin C. These are two of the most essential nutrients for the health of your skin. This is one of the reasons why many people today prefer to try face masks using orange.

Orange and Rose Water Face Mask

Want to achieve the desired radiant skin? Then this is the most effective orange face mask. Dry and grind a few slices of orange peel. Add 2 tbsp rose water and mix well to make a paste. Apply this orange paste all over the face and keep for 15 minutes. Then rinse your face thoroughly with cold water to remove it.

Orange and milk face mask

The face mask combined with orange peel and milk is best for nourishing dry skin. This face pack will help you to hydrate your skin to the required level. Take 2 tbsp orange peel powder in a bowl and add 1 tsp milk to it and mix well. Add 1 tbsp coconut oil to this mixture. Apply it to your face and allow it to dry. Rinse your face thoroughly with lukewarm water for at least 15 minutes.

Orange yogurt face mask

Feeling dull skin? Then here is a face mask to fix this. Add two tablespoons of fresh orange juice with half a cup of yogurt and mix well. After applying it to your face and neck, you can keep it on the skin for at least 20 minutes. You can use lukewarm water to rinse. This is a face pack that rejuvenates the skin very quickly. Regular use of it will help you to say goodbye to dull skin.

Orange and lemon face mask

Add a few drops of lemon juice and some honey to the dried and powdered orange peel and mix well to make a thin paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck and allow it to dry. The face can be washed with cold water. This pack is best suited for those with oily skin. Potassium in orange peel helps to increase skin moisture. Face packs also help to protect the skin by removing excess oil from clogged pores. People with oily skin can try this twice a week.