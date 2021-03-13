Dubai 2040 Urban plan: 60% of Dubai to be turned into nature reserves

Dubai unveiled an urban plan that will transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live and work in has been launched. It aims to extend public beaches by 400 per cent, while wildlife sanctuaries and natural rural areas will constitute 60 per cent of the total area of the Emirate. This aims to reinforce Dubai’s competitiveness as a global destination by providing a wide diversity of lifestyle and investment opportunities for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years.

“We launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan with aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. Areas dedicated to economic & recreational activities will double, our public beach areas will increase by 400% over the next 20 years & 60% of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves,” HH Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.