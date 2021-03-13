Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Bahrain has announced that the mosques in the country re-opened across for all prayers . Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the National Medical taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVD-19) had announced this decision. The decision was taken after consulting with the Sunni and Jaafari endowments, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments. However, the suspension of the Friday prayers has not been lifted.

Congregational and Friday prayers were suspended in Bahrain on March 28 last year after mosques were shut to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Fajr prayers were allowed back in mosques on August 28, dhuhr on November 1 and asr on December 6. However, prayers and religious events at mosques were suspended on February 11 to protect the elderly in light of spiking infections.