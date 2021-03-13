Hyundai launches India’s first hydrogen fuel car

Hyundai is all set to launch a new Hydrogen fuel car in India. Hyundai’s Nexus, currently in the international market, will be launched in India. The vehicle is powered by a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell and a 40 kW battery pack. The car is powered by an electric motor capable of producing 161 bhp and 395 Nm of torque. With this powerful power setup, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds.

At the same time, the vehicle will reach a top speed of 179 kmph. The car offers a range of 666 km. Hyundai has been exploring the possibility of introducing fuel cars in the Indian domestic market since 2019. The company has now received approval for this. The vehicle is expected to hit the market later this year. However, the Hyundai Nexus will be the first hydrogen fuel vehicle to be launched in India.