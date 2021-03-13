ISL 2021: Mumbai City FC wins ISL title

The Mumbai City FC has won the Indian Super League Football title. Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win the seventh Indian Super League (ISL) . This is the maiden title win of the Mumbai FC. Mumbai City FC is the fourth team to win the ISL.

Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner after a Tiri own goal (29′) had dragged Mumbai level. Bagan had earlier taken the lead through David Williams (18′).

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna won the Golden Ball award for the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League . The Golden Ball award is presented to the best player of the season.Krishna ended the season with 14 goals and eight assists from 23 matches to help ATKMB reach the ISL 2020-21 final.