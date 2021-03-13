UAE passport top-ranked in the Arab world surpassing Kuwait and Qatar

According to the latest release of Nomad Capitalist, the global consulting firm, the UAE passport hits the top position in the Arab world. Meanwhile, Kuwait and Qatar are in the second and third positions respectively.

In the global scenario, the UAE passport is in the 38th position obtaining 105 points, Kuwait and Qatar are in the 97th and 98th position. Oman (103rd) was the Arab country to rank fourth, and Bahrain fifth (105th). UAE pass holders can enter 176 countries without a visa or receive a visa online.

.Nomad Capitalist released a list of the best passports in 2021, which included 199 international passports. It is intended to highlight the best citizenships in the world based on not just visa-free travel, but also international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom. According to the list, Luxembourg ranked first as the best passport, followed by Sweden, Ireland, Switzerland and Belgium. While Indian falls, in the 164th position.



Eritrea, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan hold the last positions on the list. Iraq earned only 23 points out of a hundred because an Iraqi passport holder can move to only 28 countries without a visa or with an online visa.

Nomad Capital is a tax and immigration consulting firm created by entrepreneur Andrew Henderson who contributes advice to entrepreneurs on offshore legal tax planning issues, citizenship and lifestyle planning.