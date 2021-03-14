Gulf country announces first day of Shaban

A gulf country has announced the first date of ‘Shaban’. Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia has announced that Shaban crescent was not sighted in the Kingdom. Accordingly, tomorrow Sunday will be the last day of the Hijri month Rajab and Monday will mark the first day of Shaban.

“A dust storm swept the northern region of the country, including Al Jawf, the capital Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, as well as eastern parts of Mecca and Medina,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Shaban is the last lunar month before Ramadan, and so Muslims determine in it when the first day of Ramadan fasting will be. Based on the last day of Shaban, Ramadan might start on April 13, subject to moon-sighting.