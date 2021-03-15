Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announces important decision

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced an important announcement. KHDA announced that the private schools in Dubai will not be increasing tuition fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. As per the new announcement the school fees for Dubai schools will remain steady for the second consecutive year .

The announcement follows the release of the annual Education Cost Index (ECI) calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre, which measures annual changes in the costs of running a school, including salaries, rent and utilities. The ECI for this year stands at -2.58 per cent.

.@KHDA announces that private schools in Dubai will not be increasing tuition fees for the 2021-22 academic year. This is the second consecutive year that fees for Dubai schools have remained steady. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2021

“This announcement shows Dubai’s commitment to ensuring that the private school sector continues to deliver value to parents, investors and school operators. The ECI is a sophisticated measure of schools’ operating costs that governs how schools are able to increase their fees. For everyone in our education community, Dubai’s private school sector remains dynamic, resilient, and well placed to nurture the growth and wellbeing of students.” said Mohammed Darwish, CEO of the Regulations and Permits Commission at KHDA.