Arab coalition forces prevent drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement on Monday claimed its armed drones had struck an airport and airbase in Saudi Arabia. The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that it had intercepted an explosive drone headed to the city of Khamis Mushait.

The Houthi military spokesperson had claimed three drones had hit military targets at Abha airport and the King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait. The coalition has not yet confirmed that the attacks had struck the targets as claimed by the Houthis, but they said that they have intercepted a drone early on Monday headed towards Khamis Mushait.

The spokesman of the Houthis said that the drone operation was carried out to legitimately defend the crimes of the aggressors and to continue the siege of our country.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country and ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government intervened in 2015 and the Houthis are trying to take Yemen from the Saudi-backed government. The continued fighting has led to the world’s largest man-made humanitarian crisis.