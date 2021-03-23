Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announces important decision

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an important decision. The BMC has banned Holi celebrations at public or private spaces. The decision was announced after considering the rising cases of coronavirus infection.

Also Read: UAE bans gatherings for mid-Sha’ban

Maharashtra recorded 24,645 new cases. While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457. Among cities, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases. Mumbai has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.

“If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope

.