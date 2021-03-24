Saudi Arabian prince passes away

The Saudi Arabian Royal Court has announced the death of Saudi Arabian Prince. The Royal Court announced the death of Prince Badr bin Fahd bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud. The funeral prayers as offered in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Oman ruler His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Badr Fahd Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud. Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience.