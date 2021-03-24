DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabian prince passes away

Mar 24, 2021, 10:14 pm IST
A Saudi Arabia flag flies in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 13, 2018. - Saudi Arabia dismissed on Octiber 13 accusations that Jamal Khashoggi was ordered murdered by a hit squad inside its Istanbul consulate as "lies and baseless allegations", as Riyadh and Ankara spar over the missing journalist's fate. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

The Saudi Arabian Royal Court has announced the death of Saudi Arabian Prince.  The Royal Court announced the death of Prince Badr bin Fahd bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud. The funeral prayers as offered in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Oman ruler His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Badr Fahd Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud. Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience.

Tags
Mar 24, 2021, 10:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button