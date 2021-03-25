Women above the age of 30 should have done these tests

How much do women care about their health? Women pay close attention to the health of each member of the family. But she forgets to look after her own affairs. Women must take control of their own health. When you run around day and night for your family, you should set aside some time for your own things. Needless to say, any problem can be solved easily if it is detected earlier. It discusses the major diseases that women aged 30 and over and the important tests they need to perform.

Breast examination should be done to know if there is any risk of cancer:

Most people think that the best way to diagnose breast cancer is to have a regular breast examination. This is very important. But that alone does not matter. In addition, mammography is an X-ray procedure that helps to detect breast tumors, inflammation, and swelling. The inspection method followed in India in this regard is as follows:

People between the ages of 30 and 40 should see a gynecologist every 6 months.

Age between -41 and 55: Annual mammogram should be done along with the test.

Over 55 years of age: A mammogram should be performed every two years.

Pelvic examination for cervical cancer:

Pelvic examination includes a complete physical examination of the uterus, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, rectum, and bladder. It helps to detect physical defects such as mass, vaginal discharge, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Colon cancer test:

From the age of 40, a suitable blood test should be performed every 5 years with sigmoidoscopy and once every 10 years with colonoscopy.

Diabetes test:

India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World. Diabetes is a major problem in pregnancy. This means that even healthy women during pregnancy can be affected by gestational diabetes. This can lead to premature delivery. The risk of diabetes increases with age. The assessment of blood sugar must be included in the annual health check-up. This is because diabetics do not show any symptoms in the early stages. Also, if your blood pressure is above the minimum level or your BMI is 25 or higher, and your blood relatives have diabetes, it is mandatory to have your blood sugar checked once a year.