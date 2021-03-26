Actress Shakeela joins Congress

Chennai: Actress Shakeela has joined the Congress. After accepting party membership, Shakeela said she would work as part of the Tamil Nadu Congress. Shakeela will be working in the human rights department.

Shakeela has been away from the film industry for some time now. The actress had recently announced that she will be returning to the cinema. Meanwhile, Shakeela has stepped into politics through Congress. The Congress is of the view that Shakeela’s membership in the party ahead of the Assembly elections will be beneficial.