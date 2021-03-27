Suvendu Adhikari’s brother reportedly attacked by alleged TMC workers

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has continued its violence in West Bengal. Trinamool activists attacked the vehicle of BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari. The driver was injured in the attack. The attack took place in the Sabajput area. The attack was carried out by a group led by Trinamool Congress block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu was in the region to assess the election situation. His driver was brutally beaten by Trinamool activists.

“Under the leadership of the TMC block President, Ram Govind Das, and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three booths. My arrival here created a problem for them…so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver,” Soumendu Adhikari said. “Four BJP workers were badly beaten up. They have been hospitalized…The less said about Bengal police the better. There is no police, they are cadre,” he told.