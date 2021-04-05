COVID-19 updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2357 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 360, Ernakulam 316, Thiruvananthapuram 249, Kannur 240, Malappuram 193, Thrissur 176, Kottayam 164, Kasaragod 144, Kollam 142, Palakkad 113, Alappuzha 110, Idukki 66, Pathanamthitta 45 and Wayanad 39. 40,191 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.86.

A total of 1,33,95,135 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 104 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2061 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 183 people is not clear. There are currently 1,46,346 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,41,803 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,543 in hospitals. A total of 683 people were admitted to the hospital today.