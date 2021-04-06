Know what this desi couple, who married for 72 years, secret for a happy life

Today we live in a world where married life is becoming more and more complicated. But one elderly desi couple is giving an example of a perfect relationship after they have spent over 70 years together. 101-year-old grandfather and 90-year-old grandmother were the characters of this great love story. The anonymous story was posted on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page. The couple also has their own Instagram page called ‘thedailygrandparent’.

The video posted on social media explaining how they successfully completed 72 years has gone viral. The duo shared tips for the younger generation looking for ways to strengthen their relationships. Indeed, it is the simple things that make the relationship what it is. Therefore, it is for this very reason that the video went viral. Not just on Instagram, but it was a hit on other social media platforms as well. Take a look what’s their secret of a happy life: