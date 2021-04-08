Actress Nagma tests Covid-19 positive after receiving the vaccine

Actress and politician Nagma tests positive for Covid-19. The actress herself informed about this through social media. Nagma took to Twitter to share the news that even though she had received the first dose of the Covid vaccine she has been confirmed as covid positive.

She said, “Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yet, my test has come ‘Positive’ so I Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe !”