“Anyone over the age of 18 can adopt any religion” ; Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed that anyone above the age of 18 has the freedom to choose any religion. Justice Rohinton Nariman declared that under Article 25 of the Constitution, a citizen has the right to adopt his religion. The apex court denied the petition asking a directive restricting compelled conversions by threats, inducements, and rewards.

The Supreme Court has scrutinized Ashwani Upadhyay for filing the petition. The court noted that the petition was targeted at reputation. BJP leader and lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay withdrew the petition after the court ordered that he would be penalized heavily.

Read more; Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute ; Court urges for survey report

Justice RF Nariman said there was no logic why people over the age of 18 should not adopt the religion of their preference. Plaintiff argued that forced conversion was a breach of Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution. The petition also solicited to restrict witchcraft and witchcraft as part of superstitions. Ashwini Upadhyay said she would approach the Union, Home, and Law Ministries with similar orders following the Supreme Court’s denial of the petition.