Manju Warrier went on a dream trip on Honda Gold Wing with Mallu Traveler: Watch Video

Mollywood’s lady super star Manju Warrier went bike riding with popular YouTuber ‘Mallu Traveller,’ Shakir Subhan. She took the bike ride as part of the promotion for her latest movie ‘Chathurmukham.’

Manju’s riding pictures are the latest trend on social media. Manju took a bike ride through Ernakulam town with Shakir Subhan in his Honda Goldwing and the YouTube video is trending in the first place. This video has been viewed by over two lakh people.

You can see the highlights of the bike ride here:

Manju happy with her riding experience in Honda Goldwing took to her Instagram page and shared pictures from the ride.

Manju’s new fashion statement with a black skirt, white shirt and white sneakers during a press conference for her movie ‘Chathurmukham’ went viral recently. Her special hairdo gave her a school girl look which was well appreciated by her fans.

Chathurmukham starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in lead roles is the first techno horror movie in Malayalam. The movie was released on April 8.