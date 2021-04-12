Chinese official admits that their vaccines have low effectiveness

Beijing: A top official in China admits that Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness. The Chinese government has officially confirmed this. Gao Fu, director of the China Centers for Disease Control confirmed this information. Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” he said. “It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previously experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, process. China has expressed concern and rumors about the effectiveness of Covishield and CovaXin, India’s Covid vaccines. But after this, the Chinese authorities came to the scene with the confirmation that the vaccine made in China was not effective.