Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Junior passes away

Balbir Singh Junior, the member of Indian hockey team that won silver at the 1958 Asian Games, has passed away at the age of 88.

“My father breathed his last on Sunday morning and he passed away due to heart failure in his sleep. He took pride in representing India at the international level including the 1958 Asian Games and he would also share with us about his playing days along with Balbir Singh Senior sir. We are touched by all the tributes and condolences coming from the hockey world and fans and my mother Sukhpal Kaur thanks all the well wishers. He was also an avid golfer and a tennis player and was a member of the Chandigarh Golf Club,” shared Mandeep Samra, daughter of Balbir Singh Junior.