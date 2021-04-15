Mumbai: Woman delivers a baby girl in a police van

A seven-month pregnant woman, who was taken to a hospital after collapsing due to dizziness at Worli in Mumbai, gave birth to a baby girl inside a police van, an official said on Wednesday.

The event happened on Tuesday evening, in which two women police employees and a local girl helped the woman during her delivery in the vehicle before she was admitted to a hospital, the official said.

“The pregnant woman collapsed to the ground in Worli due to dizziness. As she had started feeling labour pains, police’s assistance was sought,” he said, adding that a wireless van of the Worli police soon reached the spot.

The woman’s condition was dangerous, he said.

The police sub-inspector Reshma Patil, police constable Sakpal and assistant sub-inspector Mane and local resident Priya Jadhav instantly got into action and helped the woman and took her into the police van, he added.

“As there was no time to wait for the ambulance, the female police personnel decided to rush the woman to a hospital. However, the woman delivered a girl child in the police van on the way,” the official said.

The woman and her newborn baby in the vehicle were taken care by the female police staff and the local girl, and was admitted to the civic-run Nair Hospital, he said, the woman and her baby are in good health.

The action of the police staffs and their timely help gained admiration from netizens.

The Mumbai police said on the Twitter handle, “It’s A Girl! When a pregnant lady fainted near Worli Naka, 2 wireless vans set out to her rescue. In no time, they were en route Nair Hospital. However, the lady soon went into labour & her delivery had to be executed in the moving van. Mother & daughter are both safe now.”

The incident was shared on Facebook by a senior police official (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, which received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

“Proud of Mumbai police team which could render timely help to a pregnant woman in distress and could make the safe delivery of baby girl possible in the police van in emergency during difficult times of COVID,” Nangre Patil said.