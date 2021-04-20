Environmental activist designs biodegradable masks with plant seeds

Masks have been an inseparable part of our life now. Masks help us a lot in combating the Covid-19 epidemic but the masks do not destroy properly after use will be a great disaster. Many people throw away their used masks and the impact on nature is not small. At the same time, it is best to use a new eco-friendly mask invented by Nithin Vaas, an environmentalist in Karnataka. Social entrepreneur and environmental activist Nithin Vas said, “We as an organisation designed this paper mask. The first layer of the mask is made up of cotton rags and the inner layer is made up of cotton linings. Interestingly, once these degradable masks are thrown in the soil, plants will grow out of them from the seeds embedded on these masks.”

“The mask is eco-friendly and degradable. You can see a huge amount of masks, including the surgical ones, or the ones that you make at home, or the towel that you tie. It saves you from the COVID infection or the infection one can contract from various viruses. But the most important thing that we need to remember is that with the conservation of human beings, we also need to worry about the animals, and other aquatic animals because these masks go and reach the oceans, polluting them and also harming the aquatic life,” said Vas.