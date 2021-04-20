Health Minister goes into quarantine

Senior CPM leader and Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has entered into self-quarantine as her son and daughter-in-law had tested Covid-19 positive. Shailaja informed this through her social media account .

“I do not have any symptoms but since I became a primary contact, I decided to go on quarantine. In the past few days I have taken part only in online meetings and will continue to do so in the same manner,” wrote Shailaja on her Facebook account.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also in quarantine at his home in Kannur. The state government has imposed a night curfew for two weeks in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.