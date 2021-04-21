IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings

In cricket, the Sunrisers Hyderabad had defeated Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 match held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match against Punjab Kings by nine wickets.

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat first. But they were bowled out at 120 runs in 19.4 overs. For Sunrisers Hyderabad Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets and Abhishek Sharma picket two wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul picked one wicket each.

In Reply, SRH scored 121 runs for the loss of one wicket in 18.4 overs. Jonny Bairstow scored 63 runs and David Warner hit 37 runs .

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai at 7:30 PM today.