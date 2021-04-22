Realme launched ‘ Realme 8 5G smartphone’ in India: Know the price and specifications

Chinese smartphone brand, Realme has launched its ‘ Realme 8 5G’ smartphone in India. Realme has launched the new brand in Thailand on yesterday. The new phone can be purchased through Flipkart and the Realme website from April 28, 12 pm.

Realme 8 5G comes in two variants: 4GB Ram+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage option. The former variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the latter one is priced at Rs 16,999. The new phones comes in two colour options: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

Realme 8 5G is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

The Realme 8 5G has a triple camera system that comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a macro lens, and a mono lens. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel image sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.