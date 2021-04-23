AFMS is importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany

New Delhi: The Center has stepped up its efforts to meet the growing demand for oxygen in the country. As part of this, it was decided to bring mobile oxygen plants to the country from Germany. The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will soon launch 23 mobile oxygen plants in the country. Each plant can produce 40 liters of oxygen per minute. A Defense Ministry spokesman said the plants would be located in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals that treat Covid patients.

For this purpose, the service of the Air Force cargo aircraft C17, C130J, IL76, and AN32 has been provided. The decision has been taken to equip Chinook and MI17 helicopters if more mobile plants are required. The country has the capacity to produce about 7250 metric tons of oxygen a day. Before Covid, the country needed only 700 metric tons of oxygen per day. “These plants will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to Covid patients,” an official said. Each plant can produce 2,400 liters of oxygen per hour. “At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable,” the official said.