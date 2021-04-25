Wedding: Venue- Hospital… A hospital in Kerala turns to a wedding venue for Covid patient

In Kerala’s Alappuzha district, a Covid ward at a hospital was witness to a unique moment of celebration after it turned into a wedding venue for a Covid positive patient.

Sarath Mon, the groom and a native of Kainakari, tested positive along with his mother days before the wedding and both were admitted to Vandaanam Medical College Hospital on April 25.

In spite of the unfortunate situation, the families of both the bride and groom determined to go forward with the ceremony on the scheduled date and time, taking the hospital as the venue.

After getting consent to conduct the ceremony from the collector and hospital superintendent Dr RV Ramlal, the bride, Abhirami, a native of Thekkanaryad, reached the hospital in a PPE kit on the wedding day, accompanied by a relative.

Pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony, are viral on the internet now, show the couple exchanging garlands as doctors and hospital staff watch on.

As per the local news agency Mathrubhumi, the wedding was fixed over a year ago but was postponed as the pandemic seized the country.

After cutting off the guest list down to 75, as per government regulations, the families were preparing for the wedding when Sarath Mon and his mother developed breathing trouble on April 21. The duo, after that they tested positive for the virus, was admitted to the Covid ward at the medical college hospital.

According to the report, Abhirami will return to her relatives’ place and Sarath Mon can only be back home after the test report turned negative and also have to complete his quarantine period.