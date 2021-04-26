Indian ambassador: Seeking on to re-establish normal flights to UAE

The Indian ambassador said on Sunday announced that India is working with the UAE to ensure normal flights resume soon between the two countries.

The UAE ceased flights from India starting from midnight on Saturday after a steep wave in Covid-19 cases in the south Asian country.

The resolution included all national and foreign airlines.

“We are in touch with the UAE authorities on a regular basis and will work with them to explore how best to restore normal air bubble operations at the earliest,” Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to the UAE, told The National.

“The announcement by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority of the UAE to restrict the entry of Indian nationals into the UAE is a temporary measure and will be reviewed after 10 days.”

People in some excused sections can still travel to the UAE from India.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management verified that UAE citizens, diplomatic missions between the two countries, official assignments, business planes and golden residency holders are excluded.

There are no constraints on travel to India from the UAE, Mr Kapoor said.

The ambassador asked UAE residents to follow Covid-19 safety rules and get vaccinated as 349,691 new cases were recorded in India on Saturday.

“The recent surge in cases in India has become a matter of concern for all Indians, including those residing in the UAE,” Mr Kapoor said.

“These are difficult times and we can extend our support in this crucial fight against Covid-19 by following the prescribed health protocols, maintaining adequate social distancing and taking any available vaccine.”

The ambassador called on residents to support their loved ones in India to comply with guidelines.

“The Government of India, in consultation with medical experts, medicine and vaccine manufacturers and the respective state governments is taking appropriate steps to ensure availability of more hospital and ICU beds, vital medicines and ventilators,” he said.

“The country is increasing the supply of medical oxygen using all possible sources within India, and from other friendly countries, including the UAE.”

Before the flights to Emirates were cancelled thousands of Indians returned to the UAE this weekend.

The one-way cost for the flight is increased to six times than usual, many people paid more than Dh4,000 ($1,088).

President of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre and Indian Social Club Fujairah, Puthur Rahman, said he was trying to speak with Indian authorities in the UAE to understand how best to help countrymen back home.

Mr Rahman said he would organise help that is in line with local official guidelines.

The UAE-India airline passage is one of the busiest in the world.

According to the UK-based aviation data firm, OAG calculated airlines flew almost 1.2 million seats between the two countries in March, making it the second-largest market in the world after Mexico-US.

Before the ban was declared around 300 flights a week were operating between the UAE and India.