A Bollywood actress emphasises the importance of Yoga amid COVID-19… Let’s know more…

During Covid-19 lockdowns, self-isolation for those turning positive or as a careful measure and being surrounded by gloomy news all around has pushed Indians into an anxious state and that is when breathing exercises and meditation through Yoga asanas come in handy. Because of these same reasons, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen performing pranayam or breathwork at her home this evening and inspired her fans to do the same “during these difficult times” of coronavirus pandemic.

Through her social media handle, Jacqueline shared a sight of her evening fitness routine. The picture highlighted the diva sitting in a meditative pose on a stuffed sofa chair and copying the instructions of her physical trainer through a video call.

Wearing an easy-breezy white strap dress made of cotton fabric, she looked at comfort as she sat with her eyes closed, legs crossed and hands resting on her knees while she breathed deeply in and out. “Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Jacqueline added, “Praying for everyone during these difficult times.. (sic).”

Benefits:

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine examined the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as possible adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”