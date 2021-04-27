Coronavirus updates: Kerala reported the highest surge in COVID-19 cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 32,819 people in the state today. This is the highest daily Covid rate in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this at a press conference.

Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 5015, Ernakulam 4270, Malappuram 3251, Thrissur 3097, Kottayam 2970, Thiruvananthapuram 2892, Palakkad 2071, Kannur 1996, Alappuzha 1770, Kollam 1591, Pathanamthitta 1163, Wayanad 968, Kasaragod 906 and Idukki 859.

In the last 24 hours, 1,41,199 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 23.24. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,53,54,299 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

It has been confirmed today that 32 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5170. 96 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 31, Palakkad and Kasaragod 14 each, Wayanad 8, Kottayam 7, Kollam 6, Thrissur 5, Ernakulam 4, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta 2 each, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kozhikode 1 each were affected.

The test results of 18,413 people who were diagnosed with the disease were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 1012, Kollam 4499, Pathanamthitta 253, Alappuzha 136, Kottayam 4729, Idukki 272, Ernakulam 2000, Thrissur 1302, Palakkad 481, Malappuram 704, Kozhikode 1567, Wayanad 233, Kannur 623 and Kasaragod 602 were found to be negative today. With this, 2,47,181 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 12,07,680 people have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 265 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 30,409 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2049 is not clear. Kozhikode 4819, Ernakulam 4207, Malappuram 3097, Thrissur 3072, Kottayam 2761, Thiruvananthapuram 2670, Palakkad 936, Kannur 1776, Alappuzha 1759, Kollam 1578, Pathanamthitta 1086, Wayanad 944, Kasaragod 862 and Idukki 842 were affected by the disease.

Today there are 40 new hotspots. 3 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 587 hotspots. There are currently 5,27,662 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 5,06,202 are under home / institutional quarantine and 21,460 in hospitals. A total of 3,645 people were admitted to the hospital today.