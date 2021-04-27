Covid-19: Padma Bhushan vocalist Rajan Mishra dies of coronavirus

The most celebrated Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died of Covid-19 complications at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday evening, soon after friends and well-wishers put out SOS messages on social media looking for a ventilator for him. He was 70. Mishra, one of the chief representatives of khayal gayaki along with his brother Sajan Mishra. He had been admitted at the St Stephen’s Hospital for the last three days, his son Rajnish said.

“He died of a heart attack around 6.30. We were trying for a ventilator but nobody supported us, nothing in any hospital. Later, the PMO reached out to help but he had left us by then,” Rajnish told.

Mishra’s family consists of his wife and three children, daughter Anju and sons Ritesh and Rajnish, who like their father and uncle, are singers. The family had tried to shift Mishra to a hospital with a ventilator with well-wishers sending out messages on Twitter but to no avail. As the musician’s condition got worsened, he could not be shifted. Mishra’s nephew Amit told that the musician, who was suffering from COVID-19, had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. “He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30,” Amit added.

Mishra was awarded the Padma Bhushan. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana.

The news of the singer’s death sent shockwaves through the world of music and elsewhere too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences,”The death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left an indelible mark in the world of classical music, is saddening. The death of Mishra ji, who belonged to Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”