Massive fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company’s plant

A massive fire broke out at a plant of a pharmaceutical company. Fire broke out at a plant of MR Pharma Private Limited’s plant at MIDC in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra at 11 am on Wednesday. No causality or injuries were reported. 8 workers were present in the plant at the time of the accident.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters after an operation that lasted for 45 minutes. All workers were rescued.

Earlier 4 patients died in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Thane in the state.  The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra  near Thane in Maharashtra at around 3.40 am on Wednesday. The fire has been brought under control. Twenty patients were rescued from the hospital – six of them were in the ICU.

