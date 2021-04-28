Senior Congress leader dies of Covid-19

Senior Congress leader and a former MP, Eknath Gaikwad has died due to coronavirus infection. Eknath Gaikwad, the father of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad breathed his last in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at around 10 am. He was aged 81. He was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Eknath Gaikwad had represented the Mumbai South Central constituency for two times. He had also served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, winning thrice from Dharavi. From 2017 to 2020 he had been the President of the Mumbai Congress committee. His daughter Varsha Gaikwad is presently the School Education Minister in the Maharashtra government.